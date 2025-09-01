Valute / WASH
WASH: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc
29.87 USD 0.52 (1.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WASH ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.79 e ad un massimo di 30.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WASH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.79 30.29
Intervallo Annuale
24.97 40.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.39
- Apertura
- 30.29
- Bid
- 29.87
- Ask
- 30.17
- Minimo
- 29.79
- Massimo
- 30.29
- Volume
- 680
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.11%
21 settembre, domenica