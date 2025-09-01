QuotazioniSezioni
WASH: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

29.87 USD 0.52 (1.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WASH ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.79 e ad un massimo di 30.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.79 30.29
Intervallo Annuale
24.97 40.59
Chiusura Precedente
30.39
Apertura
30.29
Bid
29.87
Ask
30.17
Minimo
29.79
Massimo
30.29
Volume
680
Variazione giornaliera
-1.71%
Variazione Mensile
-0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
0.03%
Variazione Annuale
-5.11%
