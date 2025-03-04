Moedas / TRNR
TRNR: Interactive Strength Inc
3.50 USD 0.02 (0.57%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRNR para hoje mudou para -0.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.43 e o mais alto foi 3.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Interactive Strength Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRNR Notícias
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Interactive Strength reduces warrant exercise price in new agreement
- DWF Ventures Report Reveals $76B Crypto Treasury Investment by Public Companies
- Interactive Strength announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Expects to Complete Wattbike Acquisition Imminently After Receiving UK Regulatory Approval
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Closes Initial $55 Million Investment for Crypto Treasury Strategy and Begins Acquiring $FET
- Interactive Strength updates investor FAQs on AI-focused treasury strategy
- Interactive Strength Updates FAQ’s About $500M AI-focused $FET Treasury Strategy
- Interactive Strength to invest up to $500 million in Fetch.ai tokens
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Enters into $500 Million Facility to Acquire AI-focused $FET Tokens and Launch Crypto Treasury Asset Strategy
- Interactive Strength issues $725K convertible note
- interactive strength issues preferred stock dividends
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Shares New CEO Q&A Update Featuring TRNR and Wattbike CEO’s
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Updates FAQ’s In Response To Additional Shareholder Questions
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Reiterates $75M Guidance, Expected Profitability in Q4 on Adjusted EBITDA Basis Due to Pending Sportstech, Wattbike Deals
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Updates FAQ’s about Increasing 2025 Pro Forma Revenue Guidance to More Than $75M and Other Questions
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After Moody's Downgrade: 'Bear Market Isn't Fully Recovered Yet, But It Is Close,' Says Expert - Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Shares Update from CEO Q&A Featuring Both TRNR and Sportstech CEO’s
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) To Release First Quarter 2025 Results on Monday, May 19th
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- What's Going On With Interactive Strength Stock Today? - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- What's Going On With Interactive Strength (TRNR) Stock? - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- Interactive Strength Targets Global Wellness Market with $15 Million Revenue Boost from Acquisition - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 3/4/25 - TipRanks.com
Faixa diária
3.43 3.68
Faixa anual
0.05 8.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.52
- Open
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.50
- Ask
- 3.80
- Low
- 3.43
- High
- 3.68
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- -0.57%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 207.02%
- Mudança anual
- 2087.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh