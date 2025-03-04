QuotazioniSezioni
TRNR: Interactive Strength Inc

3.36 USD 0.14 (4.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRNR ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.36 e ad un massimo di 3.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Interactive Strength Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.36 3.58
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 8.20
Chiusura Precedente
3.50
Apertura
3.57
Bid
3.36
Ask
3.66
Minimo
3.36
Massimo
3.58
Volume
95
Variazione giornaliera
-4.00%
Variazione Mensile
-17.24%
Variazione Semestrale
194.74%
Variazione Annuale
2000.00%
21 settembre, domenica