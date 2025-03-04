Valute / TRNR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TRNR: Interactive Strength Inc
3.36 USD 0.14 (4.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRNR ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.36 e ad un massimo di 3.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Interactive Strength Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRNR News
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Interactive Strength reduces warrant exercise price in new agreement
- DWF Ventures Report Reveals $76B Crypto Treasury Investment by Public Companies
- Interactive Strength announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Expects to Complete Wattbike Acquisition Imminently After Receiving UK Regulatory Approval
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Closes Initial $55 Million Investment for Crypto Treasury Strategy and Begins Acquiring $FET
- Interactive Strength updates investor FAQs on AI-focused treasury strategy
- Interactive Strength Updates FAQ’s About $500M AI-focused $FET Treasury Strategy
- Interactive Strength to invest up to $500 million in Fetch.ai tokens
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Enters into $500 Million Facility to Acquire AI-focused $FET Tokens and Launch Crypto Treasury Asset Strategy
- Interactive Strength issues $725K convertible note
- interactive strength issues preferred stock dividends
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Shares New CEO Q&A Update Featuring TRNR and Wattbike CEO’s
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Updates FAQ’s In Response To Additional Shareholder Questions
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Reiterates $75M Guidance, Expected Profitability in Q4 on Adjusted EBITDA Basis Due to Pending Sportstech, Wattbike Deals
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) Updates FAQ’s about Increasing 2025 Pro Forma Revenue Guidance to More Than $75M and Other Questions
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After Moody's Downgrade: 'Bear Market Isn't Fully Recovered Yet, But It Is Close,' Says Expert - Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) Shares Update from CEO Q&A Featuring Both TRNR and Sportstech CEO’s
- Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) To Release First Quarter 2025 Results on Monday, May 19th
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- What's Going On With Interactive Strength Stock Today? - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- What's Going On With Interactive Strength (TRNR) Stock? - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- Interactive Strength Targets Global Wellness Market with $15 Million Revenue Boost from Acquisition - Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 3/4/25 - TipRanks.com
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.36 3.58
Intervallo Annuale
0.05 8.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.50
- Apertura
- 3.57
- Bid
- 3.36
- Ask
- 3.66
- Minimo
- 3.36
- Massimo
- 3.58
- Volume
- 95
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 194.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2000.00%
21 settembre, domenica