Moedas / STM
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V
28.03 USD 0.85 (3.13%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STM para hoje mudou para 3.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.99 e o mais alto foi 28.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas STMicroelectronics N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STM Notícias
Faixa diária
27.99 28.56
Faixa anual
17.25 33.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.18
- Open
- 28.56
- Bid
- 28.03
- Ask
- 28.33
- Low
- 27.99
- High
- 28.56
- Volume
- 1.452 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 29.59%
- Mudança anual
- -4.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh