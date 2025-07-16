クォートセクション
通貨 / STM
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V

28.38 USD 1.20 (4.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STMの今日の為替レートは、4.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.89の安値と28.56の高値で取引されました。

STMicroelectronics N.Vダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.89 28.56
1年のレンジ
17.25 33.46
以前の終値
27.18
始値
28.56
買値
28.38
買値
28.68
安値
27.89
高値
28.56
出来高
11.822 K
1日の変化
4.42%
1ヶ月の変化
9.79%
6ヶ月の変化
31.21%
1年の変化
-3.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K