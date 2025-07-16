通貨 / STM
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V
28.38 USD 1.20 (4.42%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STMの今日の為替レートは、4.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.89の安値と28.56の高値で取引されました。
STMicroelectronics N.Vダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STM News
- バークレイズ、タワー・セミコンダクターの株式カバレッジを「イコールウェイト」評価で開始
- ADI's Industrial Segment Improves: What's Driving the Growth?
- Amtech Systems Soars 67% in a Month: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- STMicroelectronics: Maintaining Neutral Amid Earnings Pressure And Limited Visibility
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.73%
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charter, And Fiserv Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to €30 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- STMicroelectronics stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Baird
- STMicroelectronics stock price target lowered to €20 at Barclays
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings: Solid Quarter, Still Waiting For A Better Entry Point (TXN)
- STMicroelectronics Q2 Earnings - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- European shares hit 6-week high on US trade deal optimism, earnings boost
- Teradyne: Still A Buy, But Patience Is Wearing Thin (NASDAQ:TER)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- STMicroelectronics stock upgraded by Baird on recovery outlook and margin expansion
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.98%
- Navitas Enjoys Robust Financial Position: What's Fueling It?
- Are Investors Undervaluing STMicroelectronics (STM) Right Now?
1日のレンジ
27.89 28.56
1年のレンジ
17.25 33.46
- 以前の終値
- 27.18
- 始値
- 28.56
- 買値
- 28.38
- 買値
- 28.68
- 安値
- 27.89
- 高値
- 28.56
- 出来高
- 11.822 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.21%
- 1年の変化
- -3.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K