Valute / STM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V
27.81 USD 0.57 (2.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STM ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.48 e ad un massimo di 27.84.
Segui le dinamiche di STMicroelectronics N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STM News
- Borsa Milano poco mossa, corrono Ferragamo e Stellantis
- Borsa Milano in rialzo con Europa dopo taglio tassi Fed, rimbalzano le banche, forte Stm
- Barclays avvia copertura su Tower Semiconductor con rating Equalweight
- ADI's Industrial Segment Improves: What's Driving the Growth?
- Stm ha detto di non prevedere esuberi ad Agrate in tavolo con Mimit - fonti
- Stm, licenziamenti collettivi ad Agrate "inaccettabili", serve piano solido - Urso
- Amtech Systems Soars 67% in a Month: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- STMicroelectronics: Maintaining Neutral Amid Earnings Pressure And Limited Visibility
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.73%
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charter, And Fiserv Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to €30 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- STMicroelectronics stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Baird
- STMicroelectronics stock price target lowered to €20 at Barclays
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings: Solid Quarter, Still Waiting For A Better Entry Point (TXN)
- STMicroelectronics Q2 Earnings - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- European shares hit 6-week high on US trade deal optimism, earnings boost
- Teradyne: Still A Buy, But Patience Is Wearing Thin (NASDAQ:TER)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.48 27.84
Intervallo Annuale
17.25 33.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.38
- Apertura
- 27.70
- Bid
- 27.81
- Ask
- 28.11
- Minimo
- 27.48
- Massimo
- 27.84
- Volume
- 9.573 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.41%
20 settembre, sabato