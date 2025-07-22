QuotazioniSezioni
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V

27.81 USD 0.57 (2.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STM ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.48 e ad un massimo di 27.84.

Segui le dinamiche di STMicroelectronics N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.48 27.84
Intervallo Annuale
17.25 33.46
Chiusura Precedente
28.38
Apertura
27.70
Bid
27.81
Ask
28.11
Minimo
27.48
Massimo
27.84
Volume
9.573 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.01%
Variazione Mensile
7.58%
Variazione Semestrale
28.57%
Variazione Annuale
-5.41%
20 settembre, sabato