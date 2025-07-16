Devises / STM
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V
27.81 USD 0.57 (2.01%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STM a changé de -2.01% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.48 et à un maximum de 27.84.
Suivez la dynamique STMicroelectronics N.V. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
27.48 27.84
Range Annuel
17.25 33.46
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.38
- Ouverture
- 27.70
- Bid
- 27.81
- Ask
- 28.11
- Plus Bas
- 27.48
- Plus Haut
- 27.84
- Volume
- 9.573 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.01%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.58%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 28.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.41%
20 septembre, samedi