货币 / STM
STM: STMicroelectronics N.V
27.24 USD 0.26 (0.96%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STM汇率已更改0.96%。当日，交易品种以低点26.95和高点27.33进行交易。
关注STMicroelectronics N.V动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STM新闻
- Amtech Systems Soars 67% in a Month: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- STMicroelectronics: Maintaining Neutral Amid Earnings Pressure And Limited Visibility
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.73%
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charter, And Fiserv Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Stock Market Keeps Hitting Highs Amid Tesla, Google, Trade Deals: Weekly Review
- STMicroelectronics price target lowered to €30 at Jefferies on margin concerns
- STMicroelectronics stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Baird
- STMicroelectronics stock price target lowered to €20 at Barclays
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Flex and Plexus shares fall as Raymond James analyzes IT supply chain
- Texas Instruments Q2 Earnings: Solid Quarter, Still Waiting For A Better Entry Point (TXN)
- STMicroelectronics Q2 Earnings - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
- Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- European shares hit 6-week high on US trade deal optimism, earnings boost
- Teradyne: Still A Buy, But Patience Is Wearing Thin (NASDAQ:TER)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- STMicroelectronics stock upgraded by Baird on recovery outlook and margin expansion
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.98%
- Navitas Enjoys Robust Financial Position: What's Fueling It?
- Are Investors Undervaluing STMicroelectronics (STM) Right Now?
- Advanced AI Chip Demand Likely to Aid Taiwan Semiconductor's Q2 Sales
- STM or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
日范围
26.95 27.33
年范围
17.25 33.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.98
- 开盘价
- 27.03
- 卖价
- 27.24
- 买价
- 27.54
- 最低价
- 26.95
- 最高价
- 27.33
- 交易量
- 6.936 K
- 日变化
- 0.96%
- 月变化
- 5.38%
- 6个月变化
- 25.94%
- 年变化
- -7.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值