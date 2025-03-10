Moedas / STKS
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc
2.61 USD 0.14 (5.67%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STKS para hoje mudou para 5.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.47 e o mais alto foi 2.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STKS Notícias
- The ONE Group names former Benihana CFO as new finance chief
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- The ONE Group Hospitality stock price target lowered by Freedom Broker
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- One Group (STKS) Q2 Revenue Rises 20%
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ONE Group Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Earnings Preview: Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) to Report Q2 Results: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- One group hospitality: Kanen Wealth Management sells $1.56M in STKS stock
- The ONE Group stock initiated with Buy rating at Freedom Broker
- Darden Restaurants: Don’t Bet Against The Jewel Of FSRs (NYSE:DRI)
- Super Hi International: Cooling Down After A Hot Streak (HDL)
- ONE Group Hospitality directors elected, auditor ratified
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Moves STK Los Angeles to New Location, Bringing the Brands Signature Vibe Dining to a Breathtaking New Venue
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
2.47 2.63
Faixa anual
2.39 5.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.47
- Open
- 2.49
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.47
- High
- 2.63
- Volume
- 261
- Mudança diária
- 5.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.92%
- Mudança anual
- -29.46%
