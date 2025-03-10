Currencies / STKS
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc
2.58 USD 0.06 (2.27%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STKS exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.71.
Follow The ONE Group Hospitality Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STKS News
- The ONE Group names former Benihana CFO as new finance chief
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- The ONE Group Hospitality stock price target lowered by Freedom Broker
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- One Group (STKS) Q2 Revenue Rises 20%
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ONE Group Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Earnings Preview: Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) to Report Q2 Results: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- One group hospitality: Kanen Wealth Management sells $1.56M in STKS stock
- The ONE Group stock initiated with Buy rating at Freedom Broker
- Darden Restaurants: Don’t Bet Against The Jewel Of FSRs (NYSE:DRI)
- Super Hi International: Cooling Down After A Hot Streak (HDL)
- ONE Group Hospitality directors elected, auditor ratified
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Moves STK Los Angeles to New Location, Bringing the Brands Signature Vibe Dining to a Breathtaking New Venue
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.55 2.71
Year Range
2.39 5.26
- Previous Close
- 2.64
- Open
- 2.64
- Bid
- 2.58
- Ask
- 2.88
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.71
- Volume
- 200
- Daily Change
- -2.27%
- Month Change
- -5.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.95%
- Year Change
- -30.27%
