货币 / STKS
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc
2.47 USD 0.11 (4.26%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STKS汇率已更改-4.26%。当日，交易品种以低点2.44和高点2.64进行交易。
关注The ONE Group Hospitality Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STKS新闻
日范围
2.44 2.64
年范围
2.39 5.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.58
- 开盘价
- 2.59
- 卖价
- 2.47
- 买价
- 2.77
- 最低价
- 2.44
- 最高价
- 2.64
- 交易量
- 232
- 日变化
- -4.26%
- 月变化
- -9.19%
- 6个月变化
- -15.70%
- 年变化
- -33.24%
