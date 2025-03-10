Valute / STKS
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc
2.47 USD 0.14 (5.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STKS ha avuto una variazione del -5.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.47 e ad un massimo di 2.66.
Segui le dinamiche di The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.47 2.66
Intervallo Annuale
2.39 5.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.61
- Apertura
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.47
- Ask
- 2.77
- Minimo
- 2.47
- Massimo
- 2.66
- Volume
- 405
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.24%
21 settembre, domenica