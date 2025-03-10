QuotazioniSezioni
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc

2.47 USD 0.14 (5.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STKS ha avuto una variazione del -5.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.47 e ad un massimo di 2.66.

Segui le dinamiche di The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.47 2.66
Intervallo Annuale
2.39 5.26
Chiusura Precedente
2.61
Apertura
2.60
Bid
2.47
Ask
2.77
Minimo
2.47
Massimo
2.66
Volume
405
Variazione giornaliera
-5.36%
Variazione Mensile
-9.19%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.70%
Variazione Annuale
-33.24%
