통화 / STKS
STKS: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc
2.47 USD 0.14 (5.36%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STKS 환율이 오늘 -5.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.47이고 고가는 2.66이었습니다.
The ONE Group Hospitality Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.47 2.66
년간 변동
2.39 5.26
- 이전 종가
- 2.61
- 시가
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.47
- Ask
- 2.77
- 저가
- 2.47
- 고가
- 2.66
- 볼륨
- 405
- 일일 변동
- -5.36%
- 월 변동
- -9.19%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.24%
20 9월, 토요일