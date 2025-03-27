Moedas / STKL
STKL: SunOpta Inc
6.40 USD 0.07 (1.11%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STKL para hoje mudou para 1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.33 e o mais alto foi 6.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SunOpta Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STKL Notícias
Faixa diária
6.33 6.43
Faixa anual
3.65 8.07
Fechamento anterior
6.33
- 6.33
Open
6.37
- 6.37
- Bid
- 6.40
- Ask
- 6.70
- Low
- 6.33
High
6.43
- 6.43
Volume
219
- 219
Mudança diária
1.11%
- 1.11%
Mudança mensal
3.06%
- 3.06%
Mudança de 6 meses
32.51%
- 32.51%
Mudança anual
0.16%
- 0.16%
