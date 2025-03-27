Currencies / STKL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STKL: SunOpta Inc
6.42 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STKL exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.31 and at a high of 6.46.
Follow SunOpta Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STKL News
- Wall Street Analysts Think SunOpta (STKL) Could Surge 57.73%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- SunOpta: The Bullish Call Remains Appetizing (NASDAQ:STKL)
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SunOpta (STKL)
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, SunOpta (STKL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Wall Street Analysts Believe SunOpta (STKL) Could Rally 60.26%: Here's is How to Trade
- Health & Fitness Stocks Positioned for Strong 2025 Growth
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy SunOpta (STKL) Now
- SunOpta (STKL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BellRing Brands (BRBR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, SunOpta, Gambling.com and Orion Group
- Rising Cash Flows Make These 4 Stocks Worth Choosing Now
- All You Need to Know About SunOpta (STKL) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- SunOpta: This Plunge Offers A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:STKL)
- Adecoagro Trades Cheap, But Lacks Near-Term Catalysts (NYSE:AGRO)
- SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- SunOpta shareholders approve key proposals at meeting
- Crude Oil Gains Over 2%; US Foods Posts Downbeat Earnings - ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)
- Groupon Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Axon Enterprise, Warner Bros. Discovery, MercadoLibre And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Utz Brands Gets Analyst Upgrade As Salty Snacks Gain Traction, Promotions Ease - Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
- Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update
Daily Range
6.31 6.46
Year Range
3.65 8.07
- Previous Close
- 6.41
- Open
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- Low
- 6.31
- High
- 6.46
- Volume
- 494
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 3.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.92%
- Year Change
- 0.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%