통화 / STKL
STKL: SunOpta Inc
6.23 USD 0.19 (2.96%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STKL 환율이 오늘 -2.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.21이고 고가는 6.41이었습니다.
SunOpta Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.21 6.41
년간 변동
3.65 8.07
- 이전 종가
- 6.42
- 시가
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- 저가
- 6.21
- 고가
- 6.41
- 볼륨
- 647
- 일일 변동
- -2.96%
- 월 변동
- 0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.50%
20 9월, 토요일