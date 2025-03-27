QuotazioniSezioni
STKL: SunOpta Inc

6.23 USD 0.19 (2.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STKL ha avuto una variazione del -2.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.21 e ad un massimo di 6.41.

Segui le dinamiche di SunOpta Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.21 6.41
Intervallo Annuale
3.65 8.07
Chiusura Precedente
6.42
Apertura
6.41
Bid
6.23
Ask
6.53
Minimo
6.21
Massimo
6.41
Volume
647
Variazione giornaliera
-2.96%
Variazione Mensile
0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
28.99%
Variazione Annuale
-2.50%
