STKL: SunOpta Inc
6.23 USD 0.19 (2.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STKL ha avuto una variazione del -2.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.21 e ad un massimo di 6.41.
Segui le dinamiche di SunOpta Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.21 6.41
Intervallo Annuale
3.65 8.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.42
- Apertura
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.23
- Ask
- 6.53
- Minimo
- 6.21
- Massimo
- 6.41
- Volume
- 647
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.50%
20 settembre, sabato