QCRH: QCR Holdings Inc
78.11 USD 0.31 (0.40%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QCRH para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.82 e o mais alto foi 79.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas QCR Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
QCRH Notícias
Faixa diária
77.82 79.02
Faixa anual
60.83 96.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 77.80
- Open
- 77.90
- Bid
- 78.11
- Ask
- 78.41
- Low
- 77.82
- High
- 79.02
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.89%
- Mudança anual
- 7.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh