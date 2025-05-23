Currencies / QCRH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QCRH: QCR Holdings Inc
77.31 USD 1.08 (1.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QCRH exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.63 and at a high of 78.82.
Follow QCR Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QCRH News
- QCR Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share
- QCR Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Specialty finance drives growth, outperforms peers
- Earnings call transcript: QCR Holdings beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock rises
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q2 Earnings
- QCR Holdings (QCRH) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- QCR earnings beat by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Analysts Estimate QCR Holdings (QCRH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- QCR Holdings stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- QCR Holdings stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- QCR Holdings announces board changes and dividend
Daily Range
76.63 78.82
Year Range
60.83 96.08
- Previous Close
- 78.39
- Open
- 78.03
- Bid
- 77.31
- Ask
- 77.61
- Low
- 76.63
- High
- 78.82
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.75%
- Year Change
- 6.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%