PTC: PTC Inc
203.98 USD 0.97 (0.47%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTC para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 202.55 e o mais alto foi 206.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PTC Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
202.55 206.64
Faixa anual
133.38 219.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 204.95
- Open
- 206.02
- Bid
- 203.98
- Ask
- 204.28
- Low
- 202.55
- High
- 206.64
- Volume
- 1.725 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.19%
- Mudança anual
- 13.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh