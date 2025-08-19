Dövizler / PTC
PTC: PTC Inc
205.95 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PTC fiyatı bugün -0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 205.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 208.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
PTC Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
205.13 208.00
Yıllık aralık
133.38 219.69
- Önceki kapanış
- 206.19
- Açılış
- 207.87
- Satış
- 205.95
- Alış
- 206.25
- Düşük
- 205.13
- Yüksek
- 208.00
- Hacim
- 2.390 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.12%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.47%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.27%
21 Eylül, Pazar