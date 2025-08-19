クォートセクション
通貨 / PTC
株に戻る

PTC: PTC Inc

206.19 USD 2.21 (1.08%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PTCの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり205.01の安値と207.28の高値で取引されました。

PTC Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PTC News

1日のレンジ
205.01 207.28
1年のレンジ
133.38 219.69
以前の終値
203.98
始値
205.01
買値
206.19
買値
206.49
安値
205.01
高値
207.28
出来高
1.836 K
1日の変化
1.08%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.99%
6ヶ月の変化
33.62%
1年の変化
14.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K