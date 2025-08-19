Divisas / PTC
PTC: PTC Inc
203.98 USD 0.97 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PTC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 202.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 206.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PTC Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
PTC News
Rango diario
202.55 206.64
Rango anual
133.38 219.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 204.95
- Open
- 206.02
- Bid
- 203.98
- Ask
- 204.28
- Low
- 202.55
- High
- 206.64
- Volumen
- 1.725 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 32.19%
- Cambio anual
- 13.18%
