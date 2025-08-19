CotizacionesSecciones
PTC: PTC Inc

203.98 USD 0.97 (0.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PTC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 202.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 206.64.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PTC Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
202.55 206.64
Rango anual
133.38 219.69
Cierres anteriores
204.95
Open
206.02
Bid
203.98
Ask
204.28
Low
202.55
High
206.64
Volumen
1.725 K
Cambio diario
-0.47%
Cambio mensual
-3.04%
Cambio a 6 meses
32.19%
Cambio anual
13.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B