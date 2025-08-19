Currencies / PTC
PTC: PTC Inc
204.94 USD 0.56 (0.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PTC exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 202.92 and at a high of 205.87.
Follow PTC Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
202.92 205.87
Year Range
133.38 219.69
- Previous Close
- 204.38
- Open
- 204.86
- Bid
- 204.94
- Ask
- 205.24
- Low
- 202.92
- High
- 205.87
- Volume
- 659
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- -2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.81%
- Year Change
- 13.71%
