PTC: PTC Inc
205.95 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PTC a changé de -0.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 205.13 et à un maximum de 208.00.
Suivez la dynamique PTC Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
205.13 208.00
Range Annuel
133.38 219.69
- Clôture Précédente
- 206.19
- Ouverture
- 207.87
- Bid
- 205.95
- Ask
- 206.25
- Plus Bas
- 205.13
- Plus Haut
- 208.00
- Volume
- 2.390 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.47%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.27%
20 septembre, samedi