Valute / PTC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PTC: PTC Inc
205.95 USD 0.24 (0.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.13 e ad un massimo di 208.00.
Segui le dinamiche di PTC Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTC News
- PTC Unveils Arena AI Assistant & Supply Chain Intelligence Enhancements
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Microsoft, PTC and Manhattan Associates
- 3 Software Stocks to Watch Closely in a Thriving Industry
- 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model
- Cadence Strengthens Analysis Portfolio With Hexagon D&E Unit Buyout
- PTC at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: Strategic Vision and Challenges
- Descartes Q2 Earnings Lag, Top Line Up Y/Y Despite Global Trade Woes
- Prediction: PTC Will Soar Over the Next 3 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- PTC Inc. (PTC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- SoundHound's AI Voice Assistant Rolls Into Jeep Vehicles Across Europe
- PTC Inc.: Quality Business, Demanding Price (NASDAQ:PTC)
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
- Gold, Cybersecurity Stocks Pop Amid Market Surge: Check Out Which Securities Just Came On – And Off – IBD's Top Stock Screens
- Intuit Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy PTC Inc. (PTC) Now
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Autodesk stock ahead of earnings
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on PTC Therapeutics stock at $44 target
- PTC Therapeutics stock falls as FDA issues CRL for vatiquinone in FA
- Top 3D Printing Stocks for Higher Returns and Portfolio Growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
205.13 208.00
Intervallo Annuale
133.38 219.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 206.19
- Apertura
- 207.87
- Bid
- 205.95
- Ask
- 206.25
- Minimo
- 205.13
- Massimo
- 208.00
- Volume
- 2.390 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.27%
20 settembre, sabato