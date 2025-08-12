Moedas / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
298.91 USD 7.59 (2.61%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do POWL para hoje mudou para 2.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 293.79 e o mais alto foi 302.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Powell Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
POWL Notícias
Faixa diária
293.79 302.57
Faixa anual
146.02 364.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 291.32
- Open
- 294.28
- Bid
- 298.91
- Ask
- 299.21
- Low
- 293.79
- High
- 302.57
- Volume
- 79
- Mudança diária
- 2.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.32%
- Mudança anual
- 36.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh