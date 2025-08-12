货币 / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
293.00 USD 5.23 (1.75%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日POWL汇率已更改-1.75%。当日，交易品种以低点293.00和高点298.71进行交易。
关注Powell Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL新闻
- Is Powell Industries' Diversification Into Electric Utility Gaining Traction?
- Is Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- POWL vs. ETN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Here's Why Powell Industries (POWL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Powell Industries at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Positioning
- POWL or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Jim Cramer: Apollo Is A ‘Cheap’ Stock, Ouster Is 'Very Expensive' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Powell Industries to expand Houston facility with $12.4 million investment
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Powell Industries Stock: New All-Time Highs Are Likely On The Horizon (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries: Limited Upside As Growth Fizzles (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries Powers On (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
日范围
293.00 298.71
年范围
146.02 364.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 298.23
- 开盘价
- 298.71
- 卖价
- 293.00
- 买价
- 293.30
- 最低价
- 293.00
- 最高价
- 298.71
- 交易量
- 51
- 日变化
- -1.75%
- 月变化
- 13.09%
- 6个月变化
- 72.83%
- 年变化
- 33.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值