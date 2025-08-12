QuotesSections
POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc

293.78 USD 8.26 (2.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

POWL exchange rate has changed by -2.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 289.61 and at a high of 301.37.

Follow Powell Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

POWL News

Daily Range
289.61 301.37
Year Range
146.02 364.98
Previous Close
302.04
Open
301.37
Bid
293.78
Ask
294.08
Low
289.61
High
301.37
Volume
164
Daily Change
-2.73%
Month Change
13.39%
6 Months Change
73.29%
Year Change
33.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%