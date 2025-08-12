Currencies / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
293.78 USD 8.26 (2.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
POWL exchange rate has changed by -2.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 289.61 and at a high of 301.37.
Follow Powell Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL News
Daily Range
289.61 301.37
Year Range
146.02 364.98
- Previous Close
- 302.04
- Open
- 301.37
- Bid
- 293.78
- Ask
- 294.08
- Low
- 289.61
- High
- 301.37
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- -2.73%
- Month Change
- 13.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.29%
- Year Change
- 33.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%