KurseKategorien
Währungen / POWL
Zurück zum Aktien

POWL: Powell Industries Inc

304.30 USD 12.98 (4.46%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von POWL hat sich für heute um 4.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 293.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 308.56 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Powell Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

POWL News

Tagesspanne
293.79 308.56
Jahresspanne
146.02 364.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
291.32
Eröffnung
294.28
Bid
304.30
Ask
304.60
Tief
293.79
Hoch
308.56
Volumen
406
Tagesänderung
4.46%
Monatsänderung
17.45%
6-Monatsänderung
79.50%
Jahresänderung
38.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K