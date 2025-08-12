Währungen / POWL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
304.30 USD 12.98 (4.46%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von POWL hat sich für heute um 4.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 293.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 308.56 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Powell Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL News
- Is Powell Industries' Diversification Into Electric Utility Gaining Traction?
- Is Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- POWL vs. ETN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Here's Why Powell Industries (POWL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Powell Industries at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Positioning
- POWL or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Jim Cramer: Apollo Is A ‘Cheap’ Stock, Ouster Is 'Very Expensive' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Powell Industries to expand Houston facility with $12.4 million investment
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Powell Industries Stock: New All-Time Highs Are Likely On The Horizon (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries: Limited Upside As Growth Fizzles (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries Powers On (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
Tagesspanne
293.79 308.56
Jahresspanne
146.02 364.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 291.32
- Eröffnung
- 294.28
- Bid
- 304.30
- Ask
- 304.60
- Tief
- 293.79
- Hoch
- 308.56
- Volumen
- 406
- Tagesänderung
- 4.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 79.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 38.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K