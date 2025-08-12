Valute / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
297.31 USD 6.99 (2.30%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POWL ha avuto una variazione del -2.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 295.00 e ad un massimo di 307.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Powell Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
295.00 307.88
Intervallo Annuale
146.02 364.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 304.30
- Apertura
- 302.11
- Bid
- 297.31
- Ask
- 297.61
- Minimo
- 295.00
- Massimo
- 307.88
- Volume
- 474
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 75.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.60%
20 settembre, sabato