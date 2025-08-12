Dövizler / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
297.31 USD 6.99 (2.30%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
POWL fiyatı bugün -2.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 295.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 307.88 aralığında işlem gördü.
Powell Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL haberleri
Günlük aralık
295.00 307.88
Yıllık aralık
146.02 364.98
- Önceki kapanış
- 304.30
- Açılış
- 302.11
- Satış
- 297.31
- Alış
- 297.61
- Düşük
- 295.00
- Yüksek
- 307.88
- Hacim
- 474
- Günlük değişim
- -2.30%
- Aylık değişim
- 14.75%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 75.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- 35.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar