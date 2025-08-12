FiyatlarBölümler
POWL: Powell Industries Inc

297.31 USD 6.99 (2.30%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

POWL fiyatı bugün -2.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 295.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 307.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

Powell Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
295.00 307.88
Yıllık aralık
146.02 364.98
Önceki kapanış
304.30
Açılış
302.11
Satış
297.31
Alış
297.61
Düşük
295.00
Yüksek
307.88
Hacim
474
Günlük değişim
-2.30%
Aylık değişim
14.75%
6 aylık değişim
75.37%
Yıllık değişim
35.60%
