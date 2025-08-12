CotizacionesSecciones
POWL: Powell Industries Inc

291.32 USD 6.91 (2.32%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de POWL de hoy ha cambiado un -2.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 288.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 299.20.

Rango diario
288.12 299.20
Rango anual
146.02 364.98
Cierres anteriores
298.23
Open
298.71
Bid
291.32
Ask
291.62
Low
288.12
High
299.20
Volumen
384
Cambio diario
-2.32%
Cambio mensual
12.44%
Cambio a 6 meses
71.84%
Cambio anual
32.87%
