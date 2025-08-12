Divisas / POWL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
291.32 USD 6.91 (2.32%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de POWL de hoy ha cambiado un -2.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 288.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 299.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Powell Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL News
- Is Powell Industries' Diversification Into Electric Utility Gaining Traction?
- Is Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- POWL vs. ETN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Here's Why Powell Industries (POWL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Powell Industries at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Positioning
- POWL or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Jim Cramer: Apollo Is A ‘Cheap’ Stock, Ouster Is 'Very Expensive' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition
- Powell Industries to expand Houston facility with $12.4 million investment
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, Avago lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Powell Industries Stock: New All-Time Highs Are Likely On The Horizon (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries: Limited Upside As Growth Fizzles (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries Powers On (NASDAQ:POWL)
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
Rango diario
288.12 299.20
Rango anual
146.02 364.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 298.23
- Open
- 298.71
- Bid
- 291.32
- Ask
- 291.62
- Low
- 288.12
- High
- 299.20
- Volumen
- 384
- Cambio diario
- -2.32%
- Cambio mensual
- 12.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 71.84%
- Cambio anual
- 32.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B