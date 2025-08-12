クォートセクション
通貨 / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc

304.30 USD 12.98 (4.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

POWLの今日の為替レートは、4.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり293.79の安値と308.56の高値で取引されました。

Powell Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
293.79 308.56
1年のレンジ
146.02 364.98
以前の終値
291.32
始値
294.28
買値
304.30
買値
304.60
安値
293.79
高値
308.56
出来高
406
1日の変化
4.46%
1ヶ月の変化
17.45%
6ヶ月の変化
79.50%
1年の変化
38.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K