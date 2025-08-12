通貨 / POWL
POWL: Powell Industries Inc
304.30 USD 12.98 (4.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
POWLの今日の為替レートは、4.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり293.79の安値と308.56の高値で取引されました。
Powell Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWL News
1日のレンジ
293.79 308.56
1年のレンジ
146.02 364.98
- 以前の終値
- 291.32
- 始値
- 294.28
- 買値
- 304.30
- 買値
- 304.60
- 安値
- 293.79
- 高値
- 308.56
- 出来高
- 406
- 1日の変化
- 4.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 79.50%
- 1年の変化
- 38.79%
