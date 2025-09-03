Moedas / PHYS
PHYS: Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV
27.99 USD 0.17 (0.60%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PHYS para hoje mudou para -0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.99 e o mais alto foi 28.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.99 28.10
Faixa anual
19.63 28.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.16
- Open
- 28.10
- Bid
- 27.99
- Ask
- 28.29
- Low
- 27.99
- High
- 28.10
- Volume
- 106
- Mudança diária
- -0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.09%
- Mudança anual
- 36.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh