Currencies / PHYS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PHYS: Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV
28.37 USD 0.06 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHYS exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.28 and at a high of 28.47.
Follow Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHYS News
- New Highs, Low Drama
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- PHYS: Expect Some Near-Term Pressures, But Remain Focused On Long-Term Drivers
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- Investors Flocked To Gold ETFs In August
- Miners Find Their Mojo As Gold Consolidates
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Slower Job Growth Likely Solidifies September Rate Cut
- Gold (XAU/USD) Bullies Its Way To New Record Highs: Potential Targets, Fundamental Outlook
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Gold ETF Flows: August 2025
- PHYS: Don't Get Too Cute (NYSEARCA:PHYS)
- Gold Market Commentary: Stubborn Stagflation
- Central Bank Gold Statistics: Central Bank Gold Buying In July Slows But Remains Firm
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
Daily Range
28.28 28.47
Year Range
19.63 28.47
- Previous Close
- 28.31
- Open
- 28.41
- Bid
- 28.37
- Ask
- 28.67
- Low
- 28.28
- High
- 28.47
- Volume
- 1.563 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.67%
- Year Change
- 37.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%