PHYS: Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV
28.36 USD 0.35 (1.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHYS ha avuto una variazione del 1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.07 e ad un massimo di 28.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.07 28.37
Intervallo Annuale
19.63 28.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.01
- Apertura
- 28.08
- Bid
- 28.36
- Ask
- 28.66
- Minimo
- 28.07
- Massimo
- 28.37
- Volume
- 2.203 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 37.94%
20 settembre, sabato