PHYS: Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV

28.36 USD 0.35 (1.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHYS ha avuto una variazione del 1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.07 e ad un massimo di 28.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.07 28.37
Intervallo Annuale
19.63 28.51
Chiusura Precedente
28.01
Apertura
28.08
Bid
28.36
Ask
28.66
Minimo
28.07
Massimo
28.37
Volume
2.203 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.25%
Variazione Mensile
5.82%
Variazione Semestrale
17.63%
Variazione Annuale
37.94%
20 settembre, sabato