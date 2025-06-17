Moedas / PCT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PCT: PureCycle Technologies Inc
13.50 USD 0.32 (2.43%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PCT para hoje mudou para 2.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.15 e o mais alto foi 13.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PureCycle Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCT Notícias
- PureCycle Technologies mantém classificação acima da média na Cantor Fitzgerald
- PureCycle Technologies stock maintains Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Polar Capital Technology Trust shareholders approve continuation
- Nvidia leads Polar Capital Technology Trust’s top holdings
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on PureCycle stock
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- PureCycle Technologies stock price target raised to $16 from $13 at TD Cowen
- PureCycle Technologies stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor
- PureCycle Q2 2025 slides: $300M raise fuels path to 1 billion pounds capacity
- Purecycle Technologies Holdings earnings missed by $0.60, revenue fell short of estimates
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Polar Capital Technology Trust reveals NVIDIA as top holding
- Purecycle Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $15.98
- Purecycle Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 21.05 USD
- Purecycle Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 15.59 USD
- PureCycle Technologies stock maintains Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
- PureCycle Technologies: Great Technology, No Margin Of Safety (NASDAQ:PCT)
- Polar Capital Technology Trust reveals NVIDIA as top holding
- Purecycle Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $20.36
- Why PureCycle Technologies Stock Was on Fire This Week
- PureCycle Earns GreenCircle’s Recycled Content Certification
- Purecycle Technologies at Wolfe Research Conference: Recycling Innovations
- Why PureCycle Technologies Rallied Today
Faixa diária
13.15 13.54
Faixa anual
5.40 17.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.18
- Open
- 13.38
- Bid
- 13.50
- Ask
- 13.80
- Low
- 13.15
- High
- 13.54
- Volume
- 680
- Mudança diária
- 2.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 98.53%
- Mudança anual
- 44.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh