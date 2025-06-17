통화 / PCT
PCT: PureCycle Technologies Inc
13.91 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PCT 환율이 오늘 1.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.75이고 고가는 14.41이었습니다.
PureCycle Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.75 14.41
년간 변동
5.40 17.37
- 이전 종가
- 13.77
- 시가
- 13.84
- Bid
- 13.91
- Ask
- 14.21
- 저가
- 13.75
- 고가
- 14.41
- 볼륨
- 4.778 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.02%
- 월 변동
- 0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 104.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 48.45%
20 9월, 토요일