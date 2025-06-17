Dövizler / PCT
PCT: PureCycle Technologies Inc
13.91 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PCT fiyatı bugün 1.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
PureCycle Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCT haberleri
Günlük aralık
13.75 14.41
Yıllık aralık
5.40 17.37
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.77
- Açılış
- 13.84
- Satış
- 13.91
- Alış
- 14.21
- Düşük
- 13.75
- Yüksek
- 14.41
- Hacim
- 4.778 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.02%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 104.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 48.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar