PCT: PureCycle Technologies Inc

13.91 USD 0.14 (1.02%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PCT fiyatı bugün 1.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.41 aralığında işlem gördü.

PureCycle Technologies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
13.75 14.41
Yıllık aralık
5.40 17.37
Önceki kapanış
13.77
Açılış
13.84
Satış
13.91
Alış
14.21
Düşük
13.75
Yüksek
14.41
Hacim
4.778 K
Günlük değişim
1.02%
Aylık değişim
0.65%
6 aylık değişim
104.56%
Yıllık değişim
48.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar