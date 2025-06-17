Currencies / PCT
PCT: PureCycle Technologies Inc
13.34 USD 0.29 (2.13%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCT exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.16 and at a high of 13.34.
Follow PureCycle Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCT News
Daily Range
13.16 13.34
Year Range
5.40 17.37
- Previous Close
- 13.63
- Open
- 13.16
- Bid
- 13.34
- Ask
- 13.64
- Low
- 13.16
- High
- 13.34
- Volume
- 910
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -3.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 96.18%
- Year Change
- 42.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%