Moedas / NX
NX: Quanex Building Products Corporation
14.55 USD 0.08 (0.55%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NX para hoje mudou para -0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.43 e o mais alto foi 14.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Quanex Building Products Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NX Notícias
- Quanex Reports 77% Sales Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Quanex Building Products misses Q3 2025 EPS forecast
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Quanex Revenue Jumps 77% in Fiscal Q3
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Quanex Building Products (NX) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Quanex Building Products tumbles after earnings miss, lowered guidance
- Quanex Building Products earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Southland Holdings (SLND) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Owens Corning (OC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- A Dream Combination: 3 Value Stocks with Growth
- NX or HCMLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Quanex Building Products (NX) Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights United Rentals, Masco, Construction Partners, Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products
- 5 Building Product Stocks Set to Benefit From Industry Upswing
- NX vs. JHX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Should Value Investors Buy Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock?
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; ABM Industries Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Earnings call transcript: Quanex Q2 2025 earnings surpass expectations
Faixa diária
14.43 14.77
Faixa anual
14.39 32.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.63
- Open
- 14.73
- Bid
- 14.55
- Ask
- 14.85
- Low
- 14.43
- High
- 14.77
- Volume
- 191
- Mudança diária
- -0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -30.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.52%
- Mudança anual
- -47.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh