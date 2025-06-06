통화 / NX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NX: Quanex Building Products Corporation
13.72 USD 0.83 (5.70%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NX 환율이 오늘 -5.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.68이고 고가는 14.55이었습니다.
Quanex Building Products Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NX News
- Quanex Reports 77% Sales Surge
- Earnings call transcript: Quanex Building Products misses Q3 2025 EPS forecast
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Quanex Revenue Jumps 77% in Fiscal Q3
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Quanex Building Products (NX) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Quanex Building Products tumbles after earnings miss, lowered guidance
- Quanex Building Products earnings missed by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Southland Holdings (SLND) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Owens Corning (OC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- A Dream Combination: 3 Value Stocks with Growth
- NX or HCMLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Quanex Building Products (NX) Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights United Rentals, Masco, Construction Partners, Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products
- 5 Building Product Stocks Set to Benefit From Industry Upswing
- NX vs. JHX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Should Value Investors Buy Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock?
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; ABM Industries Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM), Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
- Earnings call transcript: Quanex Q2 2025 earnings surpass expectations
일일 변동 비율
13.68 14.55
년간 변동
13.68 32.23
- 이전 종가
- 14.55
- 시가
- 14.51
- Bid
- 13.72
- Ask
- 14.02
- 저가
- 13.68
- 고가
- 14.55
- 볼륨
- 808
- 일일 변동
- -5.70%
- 월 변동
- -34.39%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -50.33%
20 9월, 토요일