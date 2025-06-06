クォートセクション
NX: Quanex Building Products Corporation

14.55 USD 0.08 (0.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NXの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.43の安値と14.77の高値で取引されました。

Quanex Building Products Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.43 14.77
1年のレンジ
14.39 32.23
以前の終値
14.63
始値
14.73
買値
14.55
買値
14.85
安値
14.43
高値
14.77
出来高
933
1日の変化
-0.55%
1ヶ月の変化
-30.42%
6ヶ月の変化
-21.52%
1年の変化
-47.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K