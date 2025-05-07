Moedas / NATL
NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation
39.13 USD 0.17 (0.43%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NATL para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.13 e o mais alto foi 39.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NCR Atleos Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
39.13 39.72
Faixa anual
22.31 40.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.30
- Open
- 39.54
- Bid
- 39.13
- Ask
- 39.43
- Low
- 39.13
- High
- 39.72
- Volume
- 127
- Mudança diária
- -0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 49.18%
- Mudança anual
- 37.54%
