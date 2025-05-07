Currencies / NATL
NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation
39.76 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NATL exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.19 and at a high of 39.95.
Follow NCR Atleos Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NATL News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- NATL stock hits all-time high of 39.62 USD
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- NCR Atleos stock hits all-time high at 38.73 USD
- NCR Atleos Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NATL)
- NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NCR Atleos Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.81 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on NCR Atleos stock, citing strong Q2
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NCR Atleos Q2 2025 slides: ATMaaS surge drives 9% EPS growth, outlook reaffirmed
- Atleos to provide thousands of new ATMs to FCTI
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in NCR Atleos Stock?
- Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lloyds Banking Group selects Atleos for branch modernization pilot
- XNTK: Technology Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XNTK)
- InComm Payments adopts Atleos ReadyCode API for cardless ATM access
- NCR Atleos: Reports Of Death Of Cash Are Greatly Exaggerated (NYSE:NATL)
- Wedbush initiates NCR Atleos stock with outperform rating on cash flow
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For June (BATS:TDV)
- NCR Atleos stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- NCR Atleos Research Reveals Security and Complexity Management as Top Drivers for Network Infrastructure Investments
- Morrisons Daily Extends Relationship with NCR Atleos, Further Expanding Self-Service Cash Access
- NCR Atleos Ranked #12 on Newsweek’s List of the 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces ®
- NCR Atleos validates fair value model with 49% return since March 2024
Daily Range
39.19 39.95
Year Range
22.31 40.78
- Previous Close
- 39.69
- Open
- 39.40
- Bid
- 39.76
- Ask
- 40.06
- Low
- 39.19
- High
- 39.95
- Volume
- 410
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.58%
- Year Change
- 39.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%