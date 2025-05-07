通貨 / NATL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation
39.47 USD 0.17 (0.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NATLの今日の為替レートは、0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.77の安値と39.72の高値で取引されました。
NCR Atleos Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NATL News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- NATL stock hits all-time high of 39.62 USD
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- NCR Atleos stock hits all-time high at 38.73 USD
- NCR Atleos Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NATL)
- NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NCR Atleos Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.81 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on NCR Atleos stock, citing strong Q2
- NCR Atleos (NATL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NCR Atleos Q2 2025 slides: ATMaaS surge drives 9% EPS growth, outlook reaffirmed
- Atleos to provide thousands of new ATMs to FCTI
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in NCR Atleos Stock?
- Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Lloyds Banking Group selects Atleos for branch modernization pilot
- XNTK: Technology Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XNTK)
- InComm Payments adopts Atleos ReadyCode API for cardless ATM access
- NCR Atleos: Reports Of Death Of Cash Are Greatly Exaggerated (NYSE:NATL)
- Wedbush initiates NCR Atleos stock with outperform rating on cash flow
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For June (BATS:TDV)
- NCR Atleos stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- NCR Atleos Research Reveals Security and Complexity Management as Top Drivers for Network Infrastructure Investments
- Morrisons Daily Extends Relationship with NCR Atleos, Further Expanding Self-Service Cash Access
- NCR Atleos Ranked #12 on Newsweek’s List of the 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces ®
- NCR Atleos validates fair value model with 49% return since March 2024
1日のレンジ
38.77 39.72
1年のレンジ
22.31 40.78
- 以前の終値
- 39.30
- 始値
- 39.54
- 買値
- 39.47
- 買値
- 39.77
- 安値
- 38.77
- 高値
- 39.72
- 出来高
- 684
- 1日の変化
- 0.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 50.48%
- 1年の変化
- 38.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K