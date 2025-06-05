FiyatlarBölümler
NATL
NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation

38.88 USD 0.59 (1.49%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NATL fiyatı bugün -1.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.74 aralığında işlem gördü.

NCR Atleos Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
38.52 39.74
Yıllık aralık
22.31 40.78
Önceki kapanış
39.47
Açılış
39.74
Satış
38.88
Alış
39.18
Düşük
38.52
Yüksek
39.74
Hacim
418
Günlük değişim
-1.49%
Aylık değişim
-0.38%
6 aylık değişim
48.23%
Yıllık değişim
36.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar