NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation

38.88 USD 0.59 (1.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NATL ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.52 e ad un massimo di 39.74.

Segui le dinamiche di NCR Atleos Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.52 39.74
Intervallo Annuale
22.31 40.78
Chiusura Precedente
39.47
Apertura
39.74
Bid
38.88
Ask
39.18
Minimo
38.52
Massimo
39.74
Volume
418
Variazione giornaliera
-1.49%
Variazione Mensile
-0.38%
Variazione Semestrale
48.23%
Variazione Annuale
36.66%
20 settembre, sabato