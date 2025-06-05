Valute / NATL
NATL: NCR Atleos Corporation
38.88 USD 0.59 (1.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NATL ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.52 e ad un massimo di 39.74.
Segui le dinamiche di NCR Atleos Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.52 39.74
Intervallo Annuale
22.31 40.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.47
- Apertura
- 39.74
- Bid
- 38.88
- Ask
- 39.18
- Minimo
- 38.52
- Massimo
- 39.74
- Volume
- 418
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.66%
20 settembre, sabato