Moedas / MLKN
MLKN: MillerKnoll Inc
20.37 USD 0.33 (1.65%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLKN para hoje mudou para 1.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.98 e o mais alto foi 20.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MillerKnoll Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MLKN Notícias
Faixa diária
19.98 20.73
Faixa anual
15.25 25.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.04
- Open
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.37
- Ask
- 20.67
- Low
- 19.98
- High
- 20.73
- Volume
- 384
- Mudança diária
- 1.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.32%
- Mudança anual
- -17.73%
